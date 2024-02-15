Son Of APC Governorship Aspirant Shot Dead, Compels Ex-Rep To Dump Edo Guber Race

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, on Thursday, withdrew from the Edo State governorship race over the death of his son.

Naija News reports that the 23-year-old son of the former House of Representatives member, Osazuwa Michael, with stage name Zuwa, was shot dead in Houston, Texas, USA.

Addressing his supporters and party members in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area on Thursday, Agbonanyinma said the family is currently devastated and he is not in the right frame of mind to engage in any political campaign.

He urged his supporters to stay united and back whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in Saturday’s primary election.

He said, “Over a year ago, I decided to give serious consideration to the calls from well-meaning Edolites at home, and in the Diaspora, on the dire need to change the political narrative in Edo State, while expressing confidence in my ability to champion the cause of moving Edo State forward.

“So, I began consultations with my family, friends, close allies, leaders of our great party, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, and media influencers across Edo State and the nation, on my interest to contest in the 2024 Edo governorship race. To the glory of God, the positive reception has been overwhelming. I am eternally grateful for the individual and collective efforts for this success.

“At the height of this success, my family suffered a very tragic development. My 23-year-old and very promising son, Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma (ZUWA), was fatally shot and killed in Houston, Texas, USA. I have just returned from the United States after my son was buried. This is a very bitter experience that cannot be wished even upon an enemy.

“Presently, my family and I are highly devastated. And I am not in the right frame of mind to continue any serious political campaign at this time. After due consultations and consideration, I am suspending my gubernatorial campaign at this time. We need some quiet time to grieve and heal.

“My sincere gratitude goes to all and sundry for the overwhelming moral, financial, and spiritual support in my journey so far.

“I hope that the upcoming APC primaries are conducted on a level playing field where every aspirant is accorded a free, fair and equal chance and opportunity to participate in the APC Governorship primaries.

“As a loyal party man, I call on all leaders and supporters of our great party, APC, to fall behind the party flag bearer that would eventually emerge from a free, fair and credible process such that APC will go into the governorship election as a united party.”