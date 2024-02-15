Northern APC Youth Group Laments High Cost Of Living Under Tinubu’s Govt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to devise strategies to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

This call was made by the North-West youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Naija News reports.

This is as the political group expressed its concerns regarding the escalating cost of living, hunger, and insecurity in the country, particularly in the northern region.

During a meeting held on Wednesday in Kaduna to assess the party’s affairs and the state of the nation, the chairman of the North-West APC Youths, Abdulhamid Mohammed, emphasized the urgency for the presidency to take swift action before the hardship becomes unmanageable.

Mohammed highlighted that the prices of essential food items in the market have surpassed the affordability of many individuals.

However, the APC youth group criticized the opposition for solely blaming and criticizing the current administration for the economic challenges faced by the nation. They argued that these hardships existed even before the APC-led government came into power.

However, the organization is urging the opposition to lend their support to President Tinubu’s administration in tackling the economic crisis, security concerns, and other socio-economic issues that the nation is currently facing.

Furthermore, it has appealed to both the President and the ruling APC to actively involve the youth in the governance of the country.