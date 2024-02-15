Nobody Should Stop Nurses From Global Opportunities — Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said nobody should hinder nurses and midwives from global opportunities.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated this in a series of posts via his official X handle on Wednesday.

Recall that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) had issued a circular that applicants seeking the verification of certificates to foreign nursing boards and councils must possess two-year post-qualification experience.

However, according to the LP flagbearer, nurses and midwives should not be denied global employment with the council’s new policy.

The LP flagbearer urged the council to reverse their recent student conditions for the nursing personnel working overseas.

Obi asked the federal government to invest more in the colleges of nursing sciences all over Nigeria in every local government.

He urged the government to produce more institutions to ensure that it gives the students the fastest support to get jobs globally.

He said: “I’m urging the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to reverse their recent conditions of our nursing personnel working overseas. We cannot restrict our young ones the opportunities of global employement that is readily available.

“Today, Nigeria has the third most wanted nurses globally. And they should be allowed to see the opportunities that are global for them.

“What we should do as a nation is, since we have these young ones that are productive, and everything is to invest more in the colleges of nursing sciences all over Nigeria in every local government, produce more, ensure that we give them the fastest support to get job globally and become a brand we should celebrate because they are the one that are going to invest in Nigeria.

“Through their remittances and everything we would generate the required foreign exchange for our businesses. So we need to invest more in them. That investment is what is critical

“So please reverse these conditions and support them. And our government should go round and support all the schools of nursing, colleges of nursing that are all over Nigeria.”