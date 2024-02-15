‘My Man, I Believe My Heart Is Safe With You’ – Late Alaafin’s Wife, Declares Love For Portable

After months of denial, Queen Dami, the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi, has confirmed her relationship with controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable.

Naija News reports that Dami, in a post shared on her Instagram page, went all out to declare her love for Portable.

She described the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner as her man, stating that she trusts him with all of her heart, knowing fully well that it is safe with him.

The former queen also spoke further about some of Portable’s traits, stressing the singer is the most principled person she’s ever known.

Amidst the praises she showered on Portable, Dami also said she is proud to be the singer’s lover.

She wrote, “My man, my whole heart, the love of my life, I love you for everything that you are, you are the strongest and most principled person I know. I want you to know that I’m so proud of you and proud to be yours. I also want you to know that I trust you with all my heart, and I believe my heart is safe with you.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple, the fourth baby mama to Portable, has expressed her love for the musician.

Naija News recalls that Portable recently called out Asabi on social media after she spoke about the dynamics of their relationship in an interview with Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show, ‘Talk with B’.

Portable also used derogatory words to describe Asabi, stating he was her only claim to fame and she was not his wife but rather his baby mama and side chick.

However, the fast-rising actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt Valentine’s note alongside their loved-up photo.

She said even if there were a million reasons to leave Portable, she would stick to the relationship.