I’ll Never Leave Or Give Up Even If You Push Me Away – Nollywood Actress, Ashabi Tells Portable

Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple, the fourth baby mama to controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has expressed her love for the musician.

Naija News recalls that Portable recently called out Asabi on social media after she spoke about the dynamics of their relationship in an interview with Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show, ‘Talk with B’.

Portable also used derogatory words to describe Asabi, stating he was her only claim to fame and she was not his wife but rather his baby mama and side chick.

However, the fast-rising actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt Valentine’s note alongside their loved-up photo.

She said even if there were a million reasons to leave Portable, she would stick to the relationship.

She said, “I won’t leave. I won’t give up. And will be here every time that you need me. You can doubt it. You can try to push me away because you think I’ll just leave anyway but that will never be true, I don’t care if there is a million reason to leave. You are the only reason I will ever need to stay because I love you.”