‘He Spoke On Failure Of Tinubu’s Govt, Insensitivity’ – PDP Clarifies Spokesman’s Interview On President’s Litigations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was quoted out of context in a recent interview advocating for a significant amendment to Nigeria’s constitution regarding the inauguration of newly-elected presidents.

Niaja News reported that in an interview with Punch on Wednesday, Ologunagba suggested that a president-elect should not be officially sworn into office until after the court has conclusively resolved all election-related petitions.

This proposal comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which, according to Ologunagba, faced substantial distractions during its first seven months due to ongoing election petition hearings.

In response, the PDP Assistant Director, Publicity, Richard Ihediwa, in a statement on Thursday, said Ologungba was clearly quoted out of context in the report.

According to him, the PDP spokesman in the interview never gave an excuse for the current government’s performance but exposed the failure of Tinubu’s government, insensitivity and abysmal corruption.

The statement read, “The attention of the Office of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a report in the Punch Newspapers of today, Thursday, February 15, 2024 wherein the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba was said to have alluded as to why the Tinubu administration has failed.

“This Office states that the said report was misrepresenting as the National Publicity Secretary was clearly quoted out of context in the said report.

“If anything, the National Publicity Secretary had consistently, and even in the said interview, hinged the failure of the Tinubu administration on its manifest incompetence, lack of capacity, insensitivity and abysmal corruption.

“While calling on the media to resist the urge for sensationalism in its reportage, we urge our Party members and the general public to ignore the said report.

“The National Publicity Secretary will not be deterred in exposing the Tinubu administration, which has awfully failed solely due to its continuing incompetence, insensitivity and monumental corruption.”