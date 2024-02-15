Gov Diri Dissolves Cabinet, Unveils Second Term Agenda

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has dissolved the state executive council following his inauguration for a second term in office.

The governor made this known in his acceptance speech on Wednesday during his swearing-in at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenogoa, the state capital.

Diri commended the political appointees for their sacrifices and hardwork in the last four years and pledged to implement a 10-year comprehensive economic plan for the development of the state.

The governor highlighted the achievements of his administration in his first tenure in various sectors of the economy.

Governor Diri revealed that his second term would focus on addressing the challenge of the lack of access to potable water by residents of the state.

He said, “With this vision in mind, we have developed a comprehensive and ambitious 10-year economic plan for the state. This plan outlines our strategies and initiatives to diversify and strengthen our economy, create jobs, attract investments, and improve the standard of living for all Bayelsans.

“To kick-start the implementation of this economic plan and to engage stakeholders, we are excited to announce the upcoming Bayelsa State Economic Development Summit in Yenagoa, the state capital. This summit will serve as a platform for sharing ideas, discussing opportunities, and forging partnerships to accelerate the economic growth of our state.

“We shall focus attention on areas with comparative advantage, including agriculture, rice, cassava and oil palm production, seeking new partnerships and investors along the way.

“In our second tenure, citizens of the state would have a more active and direct role in shaping and participating in the economy, stressing that “from small business owners and entrepreneurs to industry leaders and investors, everyone has a part to play in driving economic growth and prosperity.”