Prepare Your Handover Notes – Gov Diri Tells Cabinet Members

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has ahead of his second term swearing-in, instructed members of the state executive council to commence the preparation of their handover notes.

Naija News reports that Diri’s first tenure in office draws to a close, and he is scheduled to be inaugurated into office for a second term on February 14, 2024.

Recall that Diri assumed the position of governor of Bayelsa State on February 14, 2020.

He contested and won re-election in the state’s governorship election on November 11, 2023, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the 126th State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Governor Diri issued this directive, emphasizing the importance of thoroughness in the handover notes to ensure a seamless transition into his second term.

This decision implies that many of the council members may not retain their positions in the upcoming term.

Diri acknowledged that the accomplishments achieved by his administration in the first term were a collective effort, not solely attributed to himself or his deputy. He urged the council members to continue contributing their utmost until the end of the term.

“I want to commend you for the selfless service you have rendered in the last four years and as you prepare your notes, dot the i’s and cross the t’s. So, for future purposes, those who will take over or even if you are continuing, you will be guided,” Daily Trust quoted Diri saying.