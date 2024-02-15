EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Resume Training At Fulham

Super Eagles stars, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, have returned to their Premier League team, Fulham after Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations campaign.

Naija News recalls that Iwobi and Bassey were part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the duo were pictured in training on Thursday and the Whites announced their arrival with a short message: “Our Super Eagles are back.”

The last time the two players appeared for Fulham was on December 31 against Arsenal.

The Super Eagles team that placed second in the 2023 AFCON finals had standout players in Iwobi and Bassey.

They were present in all seven of Nigeria’s competitive games.

On Saturday, Fulham and Aston Villa will clash in the Premier League.

Italian Seria A giants, AC Milan gave their Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, a rousing welcome as he returned to training after the 2023 AFCON.

Chukwueze was one of the prominent Super Eagles players in the just concluded 2023 AFCON as he was deemed good enough to start in the final of the tournament.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much for the Nigerian side as the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 to grab the trophy.

Despite failing to win the title, Chukwueze and his Super Eagles teammates were handsomely rewarded by the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, February 13.

They were given national honours, a plot of land each in Abuja, the country’s capital city, and cash rewards.

Afterwards, Chukwueze returned to AC Milan and was seen in training on Wednesday, where his club’s teammates gave him a hero’s welcome.