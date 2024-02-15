Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With 36 State Governors, Others Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the 36 state governors of the Federation under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum have emerged.

Naija News earlier reported that the President, on Thursday, met with the governors inside the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja to address the insecurity, economic situation and general hardship in the country.

The meeting also had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the meeting centered around the potential establishment of state police.

He said the longstanding controversy surrounding state police may be on the path to a resolution to address the worsening insecurity in the nation.

The minister said security improvements were acknowledged, focusing on enhancing forest rangers’ numeric strength and exploring the possibility of State Police.

On the food crisis, Idris said the National Security Adviser, the Director General of State Services, and the Inspector General of Police have been directed to collaborate with state governors in addressing hoarding concerns, particularly in the wake of soaring commodity prices.

Idris said the leaders emphasized the need for enhanced agricultural investments to combat food shortages, declaring a halt to food importation to bolster Nigeria’s self-sufficiency and potential as a net exporter.

The minister added that the President and governors also discussed joint programs to address unemployment, aiming to provide opportunities for the country’s youth population.