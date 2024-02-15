Afenifere Takes Stand On Restructuring, Yoruba Nation

The spokesman of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, has revealed the group’s stand on the Yoruba Nation.

Adejumo, in an interview with Vanguard, said Afenifere does not believe in break up, adding that restructuring is the only visible step.

Speaking on the need for restructuring, he said, “What is visible is restructuring, because Afenifere does not believe in break up. But there’s a caveat. We are working together with the Southern, Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum;

“We have a restructuring agenda for the four zones that is very serious, but if the Nigerian states, the Government, and the legislature, do not believe that we have the right to be governed according to our devices.

“We would still be left with the same devices to look for ourselves means of self-determination but the Afenifere believes that the founding fathers did well in putting together a true Federalist constitution and this 1999 constitution.

“If we restructure Nigeria it will be a place where everyone, every nationality would be at peace to live with its neighbour in peace and prosperity.”