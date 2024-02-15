Afenifere Chieftain, Omololu Calls For Restructuring, Speaks On Yoruba Nation

A chieftain of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, has called for restructuring.

Omololu made this call in an interview with Vanguard, noting that Nigeria was properly structure in 1960.

According to Omololu, restructuring is not disintegration, but rearrangement for better functionality.

Speaking on the demand for Yoruba Nation by some prominent persons, the Afenifere chieftain said the call for restructuring and a new nation is feasible, adding that Afenifere is not hiding it stand.

Omololu said, “Both are feasible and Afenifere is not hiding it. Nigeria was properly structured by 1960. There was healthy and developmental rivalry between the nations that make up Nigeria.

“Restructuring is not disintegration it is a rearrangement for better functionality. Let us look at the benefit of all these from empirical evidence. Unity does not necessarily mean unanimity; it can be diversity in unity.

“Restructure the police; let the states have control over their internal security through the state police. Let the state collect VAT and remit a percentage to the centre. Allow states to build their roads, federal roads should be only the motorways. States should be allowed to create their local government.

“Devolve powers on the exclusive list to the states except for immigration, customs and the armed forces. Let the CBN control the monetary policy.

“Let us think above the average and look at the potential benefits of the two propositions from successful countries that have gone through the process.”