Former Ajax and Netherlands left-winger, Quincy Promes, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Quincy Promes’ drug trafficking saga became official in May 2023 when he was charged with being a part of a gang that smuggled 1,350 kilograms of cocaine. The said amount of cocaine is reportedly worth £65 million.

In 2020, Security operatives started tracking the 32-year-old winger, who currently plays for Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow.

The operatives started tracking the footballer after they intercepted two batches containing 650 kilos and 713 kilos of cocaine in the port of Antwerp in January 2020.

When Quincy Promes was first charged before a judge at a court in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the Dutch footballer denied being involved in the smuggling saga.

Yet, the prosecutors continued with the case until he was found guilty and sentenced to six years improvement in Amsterdam.

A report by Voetbal International confirmed that the former Sevilla player wasn’t in the court when the judgment was made.

All things being equal, the Spartak Moscow star is expected to appeal the judgment to avoid ending his football career in prison.

Quincy Promes made his international debut for the Netherlands on March 5, 2014. Since then, he made 50 appearances and scored 7 goals before he lost his place in the team.

Promes’ contract with Spartak Moscow will expire on June 30, 2024.