Nigerian Footballer Slumps, Dies During Training

Advertisement

The sudden death of a grassroots footballer in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South local government area of Delta state, has thrown many into mourning.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the Winners FC Agbor promising defender (name withheld) slumped and died during training at a football pitch.

The Winners FC Agbor promising defender also played for KG Sports Agbor from 2019 to 2022.

An eyewitness revealed that the deceased was standing alone in defense when he suddenly slumped without any contact from anybody.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Delta state police command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

He declined further details regarding the sad development.

Two Killed In Rivers As Soldiers Whisk Away Ex-Militant Leader, Jackrich

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has reportedly whisked away Sobomabo Jackrich, a former militant leader and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) ‘s Rivers State governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

It was gathered that the former militant leader was picked up on Monday morning by military operatives at his residence in Usokun, Degema Local Government Area of the state.

Also, Naija News learned that two of his loyalists were killed during the invasion around 3 am, and their remains were taken away along with him.

Speaking with The Punch, Jackrich’s media aide, Soibibo Sokari, confirmed the kidnapping of his principal and the killing of two of his loyalists.

He said, “Yes, it is true he was abducted this morning. Two persons were killed, and their bodies were carted away along with him. We are still following up on the incident to get more details.

“We don’t know exactly who is behind it. But as the details unfold, we will inform the public.”

Meanwhile, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Punch that it was the military that whisked away the ex-militant leader, adding that his residence was condoned.

Also speaking, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that it was not a case of kidnap but that Jackrich was with security personnel.

She said, “It is not a kidnapping. He is with some security personnel. That is all I can say for now.”

Jackrich, popularly known as ‘Egberipapa’ was a former militant leader who embraced amnesty during the tenure of late President Umar Yar’Adua.