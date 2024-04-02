Three Nigerians Arrested In India For Drug Trafficking

Advertisement

Three Nigerians, Frank Nwokeji, Loua, and Jack David llobi Tochukwu residing in New Delhi, have been arrested by the Indian police for drug trafficking.

Naija News learnt that the Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in India busted the drug syndicate last weekend, arrested the three foreign nationals, and seized 204.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine popularly known as ice.

The suspects reportedly entered India on medical and business visas for a short stay but got involved in illicit drug trafficking and had overstayed illegally after their visas expired.

According to the Times of India, one of the suspect, Loua had previously been detained in 2019 under the NDPS Act after being found in possession of 207 grams of heroin and is currently out on bail before he was arrested for drug-related activities.

Similarly, David had prior run-ins with the law and had been arrested by the Delhi Police on previous occasions.

It was gathered that a team of Crime Branch led by Inspector Ashok Kumar had on March 30 received a tip-off that three Africans, who used to supply drugs in Chandigarh, were arriving with a large quantity of narcotics.

According to the police, investigation revealed that the suspects bought the contraband from their country at lower prices and then sold them at higher prices in discos, pubs, and bars in the Tricity area.

The police noted that investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that authorities were hoping to crack down on more members of the drug syndicate.