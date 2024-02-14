Senate Announces 37-Member Constitution Review Committee

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced an over 37-member constitution review committee on the 1999 constitution.

During plenary on Wednesday, Akpabio announced that the committee will be chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

The committee would also comprise one lawmaker from each geopolitical zone and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The committee, in particular, will review the laws in the area of artificial intelligence, state police, among others and is expected to be inaugurated next week Tuesday.

There has been a clamour for state police as Nigeria grapples with worsening security challenges such as kidnapping and banditry.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on Monday, restated their position on state policing, as the solution to the country’s worsening security situation.

Also, regional socio-political groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, and the Northern Elders’ Forum have repeatedly called for state police to solve the nation’s increasing security challenges.

Already, states in the South-West geopolitical zone have formed the Amotekun while their counterparts in the South-East also created the state-owned security outfit Ebube Agu.

The Benue Guards has also been operational in Benue State in the North Central while states like Katsina, Zamfara and other bandit-prone sub-nationals have also come up with similar state-established outfits.