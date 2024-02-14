Gunmen Storm Ondo Community, Kidnap Fuel Attendant, Demand 6 Million

Gunmen have apprehended a 30-year-old fuel attendant in the Magbehinwa community of Ilaje local government of Ondo State.

The victim was identified as one Akinbote Temitope.

Family sources, however, told The Nation that the kidnappers have contacted the family and demanded the sum of N6m to secure her release.

According to reports, the assailants had stormed the community in a speed boat with guns and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim.

Inhabitants of the community were said to have scampered for safety to avoid being hit by a stray bullet.

According to the source, “The kidnappers shot sporadically into the air until they sped away with their victim in a boat at the wee hour of the night.

“Security operatives in the area were alerted and some arrests have been made in connection with the kidnapping. Those arrested are in the custody of the Nigerian Navy of Forward Operational Base, Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state.”

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, could not be reached for comments, but police sources said efforts were on to rescue the victim.

The police source confirmed the arrest of some suspects by naval personnel in the locality.