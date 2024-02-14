Fire Incident Causes Commotion At APC National Secretariat

A dramatic scene unfolded at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja when a car suddenly caught fire in front of the party’s main entrance, causing panic and a hurried evacuation among those present.

The red car, bearing the registration number TSE – 423 – AA from Benue State, was en route from the Barcelona Hotels on Blantyre Street in the Wuse 2 area when the incident occurred.

The fire outbreak coincided with a solidarity rally being held by some APC members from the North Central region in support of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The rally participants were advocating against any premature termination of Ganduje’s tenure.

According to Daily Trust, eyewitnesses at the scene reported that workers around the secretariat’s entrance gate raised the alarm, shouting “fire, fire,” which prompted a swift reaction from onlookers and a scramble for safety.

The situation was quickly brought under control thanks to the prompt intervention of drivers and security operatives stationed at the APC secretariat, who worked together to extinguish the blaze.

Once the fire was successfully put out, the charred vehicle was moved away from the entrance gate and subsequently parked near the Stallion Court, also located on Blantyre Street.

An eyewitness who simply gave his name as Abdullahi, said, “The driver acted fast, if not, it would have been a black Wednesday.”