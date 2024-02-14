Ex-Federal Lawmaker Dumps PDP For APC In Ebonyi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Ede, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

Naija News reports that Ede, a former federal lawmaker who represented Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, alongside his huge number of supporters, joined the ruling party at an event which took place at the state party secretariat in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, on Wednesday.

Ede stated that he decided to join the APC because of its people-oriented policy and pledged to assist in building a better environment for the development of the state.

Receiving the new members at his office, the state party chairman, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, expressed joy and readiness to work with them, while describing their decisions as a welcome development.

He assured them of equal treatment as the party is willing to accommodate everyone with genuine intentions, noting that the present administration is concerned with re-strategising to make the state a reference point of excellence.

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform APC have cautioned the PDP not to incite people against the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the nation’s security and economic problems required cooperation rather than finger-pointing in order to find long-term solutions.

In response to the PDP Governors’ press conference on Monday, during which they compared Nigeria to another Venezuela, Uzodinma said it was disloyal for those in positions of authority to act like ostriches when they knew exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was doing to turn things around.

He claimed that although the PDP had listed the several economic issues they believed the nation was facing, they were unable to give a single fix.