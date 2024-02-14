AFCON: I Was Shot While Fighting Boko Haram In The North – Soldier Knocks Tinubu Over Land, House Gifts To Super Eagles

A Nigerian soldier, identified as Adie Paul, has berated President Bola Tinubu over his decision to gift Super Eagles players houses, plots of land, and national honours after they came second in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that on Tuesday, Tinubu had conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on every member of the Super Eagles team that won the Silver medal at the 2023 AFCON.

Speaking on the development, Paul wondered why football players should receive such recognition while soldiers who go to battle are ignored.

The soldier shared his grievances while reacting to a social media post by an X-user, drpenking, who tweeted, “Even Ahmed Musa wey no kick ball once for AFCON follow collect flat, land and OON. Wonderful times.”

Replying to the post, the soldier claimed that he sustained a bullet injury while serving in the North East.

He wrote, “Yet, as a soldier, I stayed in the North East fighting Boko Haram for four years plus, I was shot and I am still carrying the bullet in me till date, not even a medal from the Army/Nigeria government.”