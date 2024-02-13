Tinubu Working Hard To Address Flood Inflation, Economic Hardship – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, former aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said food inflation is not peculiar to Nigeria but a global phenomenon.

In a post via his official X on Monday, Bwala said other countries are also experiencing economic hardship similar to Nigeria, saying that there is no perfect president or democracy in the world.

According to Bwala, the upside to food inflation is that it would drop before the end of 2024 going by recent projections.

He said President Bola Tinubu is working hard to resolve the problems caused by previous administrations.

He wrote: “Food inflation is global ohh. This small bottle of palm oil is sold for £20 pound sterling, I.e 38k naira. Hair cut na 45k for london. The good news is that it is projected that global food inflation will drop by the end of this year. So cheer up my people.

“For those Naija people in the US and UK cursing Tinubu on social media, what they are not telling you is that in the UK they can’t wait to chase Rishi Sunak and in the US, you already know what’s up with Joe Biden.

“There is no perfect president or perfect democracy, let nobody fool you. forget the noise, your presidential candidate could have done worse.

“President Tinubu is working hard to find solutions to our problems created over decades of Mal-administration.

“Let us have faith in our country and our leaders and offer solutions rather than insults.”