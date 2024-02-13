Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi Had A Consensus That Subsidy Must Go – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu and other presidential candidates had a consensus that fuel subsidy should be removed.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the submission on Monday during an interview with Arise TV.

Onanuga said during the campaign for the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and other candidates agreed that fuel subsidy must go.

The presidential aide said all the candidates agreed that the payment of subsidies must stop because it had become an albatross to the economy.

According to Onanuga, the Muhammadu Buhari government had already set in motion a plan to remove the fuel subsidy by the end o June 2023.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi had a consensus that subsidy must go.

“President Tinubu felt there was no need to postpone the evil day of subsidy removal, which is why he made the decision to remove the subsidy.”

Speaking further, Onanuga said President Tinubu did a great service for the nation by removing fuel subsidy, stating that the economy would have been in shambles if it was not removed.

According to the presidential aide, the federal government has been making efforts to see what it can do to ease the burden on Nigerians.