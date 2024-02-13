Officers Who Reject Bribe Deserve Commendation – Police Spokesperson

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force Olumuyiwa Adejobi argues that Police officers who reject bribes should be recognized.

Making this argument against popular opinion that it was wrong to commend police officials for doing the right thing, Adejobi said that the gesture will encourage more integrity, decency, professionalism and patriotism among officials.

He said, “You will be shocked when you see more of such integrity, decency, professionalism, and patriotism amongst police officers. Things are changing for the better. I am sure those who understand the system in Nigeria and globally will agree with us that indeed these officers who rejected bribes, and many that will do the same, deserve commendation, and we will honour them. We will still address this issue soon because you all need to understand what we face in the while discharging our duties.”

Residents of Kasuwan-Daji Town in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into distress after terrorists stormed the community and abducted approximately 40 people.

Reports reaching Naija News on Tuesday revealed that the gunmen stormed the community and carried out a ruthless house-to-house raid.

In their attempt to abduct individuals, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate shooting, endangering the lives of the inhabitants.

An eyewitness from Kaura-Namoda told journalists that the terrorists arrived in the community heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, including an anti-aircraft gun.

They specifically targeted the residence of the former State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Hamisu Kasuwar-Daji, where they abducted one of his wives and grandchildren.