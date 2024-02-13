‘I’ve Taken Myself Off Social Media’ – Iwobi Speaks After Super Eagles AFCON Final Defeat

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has revealed that he went off social media after Nigeria failed to win the final tie of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Ivory Coast.

Iwobi who came under heavy criticism following his unimpressive performance at the just concluded tournament revealed while speaking with the country’s minister of sport John Eno that he went off social media immediately after the final match.

“Me, I have taken myself off social media. I am not aware of all these,” Iwobi said when the minister mentioned the backlash that the player received from Nigerians after the AFCON tie.

Naija News recalls that in the heat of the backlash, the Fulham midfielder reportedly deleted pictures and posts from his social media pages.

However, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has begged Nigerians to stop cyber attacks on midfielder Alex Iwobi after Nigeria’s defeat against Ivory Coast in the African Cup of nations (AFCON) final.

Pleading with Nigerians to stop cyber attacks on Iwobi, Musa, in a post via his official X handle, wrote, “Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyber-bullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyber bullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behavior.”