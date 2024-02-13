Hardship: Nigerians Should Be Allowed To Protest Against Harsh Economic Policies – Falana

Human Rights Lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has warned the President Bola Tinubu-led government to allow Nigerians to protest against the worsening economic condition occasioned by the recent economic policies implemented by the government.

Issuing this warning while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Falana urged President Tinubu to immediately address the grievances of Nigerians instead of reading political meanings to the demonstrations.

Falana argued that it is the right of Nigerians to express themselves through protest.

“It is the duty of Nigerians, it is the right of Nigerians to express themselves either through protests or writing articles. We fought against obtaining police permit to protest in Nigeria. What the law now says, section 84 subsection 3 of the police establishment act of 2020, is that during a protest, the police shall provide security for the participants in such protest, and I am saying that Nigerians should be allowed to protest against injustice and inimical economic policies. The government should move speedily to address the complaints of Nigerians and not read political motivations into them,” Falana said.

His comment followed the arrest and subsequent release of citizens who protested against the economic hardship in Minna, Niger state.

Naija News had earlier reported that no fewer than twenty-five people were apprehended by the Niger State Police Command in respect to a mass protest in Minna, the state capital, last week Monday. The protest, reportedly led by women, was against the rising cost of living.