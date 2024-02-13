Angry Protesters In DR Congo Set Fire On US, Belgian Flags Amid Eastern Town Attacks

The police in Kinshasa used teargas to disperse protesters who burned tyres and flags from the United States and Belgium near Western embassies and UN offices, demonstrating against the insecurity in eastern Congo.

The protesters have adopted a new strategy by directing their demonstrations toward embassies, alleging that the West is aiding Rwanda, accused of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebellion that threatens the strategic city of Goma in the East; Rwanda, however, denies these allegations.

Naija News understands that Congolese authorities, Western governments, including the United States and Belgium, and a United Nations expert group, allege Rwandan support for the rebel group.

Despite enhanced security measures after Saturday’s attack on U.N. staff and vehicles, protesters gathered at the U.S. and French embassies and MONUSCO offices in Congo.

Some demonstrators threw stones to damage surveillance cameras at a United States embassy office, while others chanted slogans such as “Leave our country, we don’t want your hypocrisy.”

Fabrice Malumba, a motorcycle driver involved in the protest outside the United States embassy, asserted, “The international community remains silent while Congolese are being killed; they finance Rwanda.”

Pepin Mbindu, who joined the protest, declared, “The Westerners are behind the looting of our country; Rwanda doesn’t work alone, so they must leave our country.”

According to videos shared on X, onlookers cheered as a protester removed the EU flag from a large hotel’s entrance in central Kinshasa. The authenticity of the video has not been verified by Reuters.

In response, the police deployed tear gas and pursued protesters.

“As you can see, we are ensuring the security of the partner embassies of the Democratic Republic of Congo in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” stated Kinshasa police chief, General Blaise Mbula Kilimba Limba.

Congo’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula, convened with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Kinshasa on Sunday, assuring them of enhanced security measures to safeguard their representations.

