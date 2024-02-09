Pictures: Dangote, Obasanjo, Congo President Meet

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and African richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, have met with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi.

The trio met with the prospect of going into mining and agricultural sectors.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, Obasanjo announced that he is in DRC with Dangote to see how the country could benefit from one of Africa’s biggest investors, Aliko Dangote.

Speaking further, Obasanjo explained that apart from bringing Dangote to congratulate the President on his re-election, he was also there to report on the progress of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council.

It would be recalled that President Tshisekedi was sworn-in last January as the new President, having won the Presidential elections for the second term.

According to Obasanjo, “the meeting was a friendly one. It was about congratulating President Tshisekedi on his re-election and the quality of the inauguration ceremony. I also came to inform him about the progress made within the framework of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council.

“Finally, it was about seeing within the framework of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council, which allows for closer ties, facilitation, and economic integration between our countries, how we could benefit from one of our biggest investors Aliko Dangote.”

On his part, Aliko Dangote promised to invest heavily in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and this “was important for me to address the issue with President Tshisekedi to have his blessing,” he said.

It was gathered that the Nigerian businessman planned to invest in the mining and agricultural sectors in the Central Africa region country.