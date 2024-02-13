‘Abure In Alliance With Obaseki’s Govt’ – LP Treasurer Dares Party Chairman To Deny Claim

The National Treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Oluchi Opara, has accused the chairman of the party, Julius Abure, of allegedly being in alliance with the Edo State government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News recalls that earlier on Monday, Oparah called on Julius Abure to provide a detailed account of the party’s funds, which amount to over N3.5 billion.

She said during a press conference held in Abuja that the funds were generated through the sale of forms and various fundraisers for the 2023 general elections.

Oparah expressed her frustration at being prevented by the National Chairman from fulfilling her constitutionally assigned role of managing the party’s accounts.

While speaking on Arise TV’s “Good Morning Show” on Tuesday, Opara alleged that Abure is in alliance with the government of Edo State, governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and challenged him to deny the claim.

She said, “Let him come out here and say that he has not been in talks with the government of Edo State.”

She further disclosed that the signature of the party’s former chairman, the late Abdulkadir Salami, was forged two months after his death to withdraw money from the party’s account, stating that Abure should have come out clear if he felt she lied.

She added, “Next, I raised the issue of money laundering, misappropriation and a whole lot of embezzlement that happened.

“I also stated the fact that the signature of the late national chairman of our party, Salami, was forged two months after his death to withdraw money from the account.

“How on earth did he come out from his grave to come and sign signature? So if the national chairman feels I’m lying, let him come out clear and say that I have lied against him.”

Responding to the party’s reply to her allegations on Monday, Opara noted that National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, was not in the right position to defend Abure.