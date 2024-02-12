‘Great Display Of Talents’ – Peter Obi Hails Super Eagles Over AFCON Performance

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended the Super Eagles for their tenacious performance in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire in a pulsating game on Sunday night.

Reacting in a series of posts via his official X handle on Sunday night, Obi said the Super Eagles put in their best efforts with high energy, stamina, and tactics despite losing the trophy to Cote d’Ivoire.

The LP flagbearer also congratulated the team for the great display of talents and football skills which took them far in the tournament.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the eventual outcome of the game did not in any way remove the fact that Nigeria is a home of talents, as exemplified by the national team.

He wrote: “And with our final match against our dear African brothers, Cote d’Ivoire, today, we come to the end of the AFCON tournament. Our national team, the Super Eagles, put in their best efforts with high energy, stamina, and tactics, but in the end, Cote d’Ivoire emerged victorious and won the cup.

“I congratulate our national team, and indeed every Nigerian, for our great display of talents and football skills which took us far in the tournament.

“The eventual outcome of the game did not in any way remove the fact that Nigeria is a home of talents, as exemplified by our national team. Once again, our players, with their outstanding performance, energy, and zeal, reflected the resilient spirit of the Nigerian people, the giants of Africa, who even in the face of obstacles continue to persevere to success, in every area of life. It was a fierce battle on the football pitch, and I salute their professionalism, dedication, and drive for success.

“I sincerely appreciate, and congratulate the Nigeria Football Federation, the Super Eagles Coach, the management, the technical and medical crew, and all who sacrificed tirelessly to actualize our victory today. Their labours were not in vain.

“Today, as a nation, the fire of unity was rekindled among us, as we all united as one big family to support our national team and pray for their victory. In our journey to the New Nigeria we look forward to, we must unite as one, and collectively build our nation.”

Obi also mourned Nigerians who lost their lives while watching the semifinal match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

He added: “We will overcome all the challenges that contend with our progress if we unite. To our fellow compatriots who lost their lives in the course of the football matches, we remember and mourn them today. These our countrymen, wishing nothing but victory to our dear nation, lost their lives while praying for our victory.

“We are saddened that they are not physically with us today to witness countrymen, wishing nothing but victory to our dear nation, May God grant them eternal rest and grant their families, and all of us, the fortitude to bear their irreplaceable loss. I say a very big congratulations to the AFCON Champions, Cote d’Ivoire.

“They fought gallantly and emerged winners at the end. I salute them and wish them and their nation the very best as we all continue to build the New Africa we all desire.”