AFCON Final: Peter Obi Cancels Trip To Ivory Coast Over Herbert Wigwe’s Demise

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has cancelled his scheduled trip to Abidjan, the capital city of Côte d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that Obi was supposed to travel to Abidjan and watch the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Football tournament between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Ivorian Elephants.

Recall that Obi, who is known to be a staunch supporter of the Super Eagles, was in Abidjan to cheer the team to victory during their quarter-final match against Angola.

In a statement issued via his X handle on Sunday afternoon, Obi said he cancelled the trip due to the death of his friend and brother, Herbert Wigwe, his family and others.

Obi said he had purchased a return ticket and was to depart Nigeria by 1 pm Sunday when news of the helicopter crash reached him and he took the decision to cancel the trip in honour of those killed in the tragedy.

The former Governor of Anambra State said winning this trophy would not only bring joy to the nation but also serve as a source of solace to every Nigerian.

He wrote: “My beloved Super Eagles,

“As you step onto the field of play for the epoch-making AFCON finals today, I want to join our teeming compatriots to express my deepest support and commitment to you.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I will not be physically present in the stadium to support you. The devastating news of the death of my dear friend, and one of our country’s outstanding entrepreneurs, Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another friend, former Group Managing Director of Nigeria Exchange Group PLC, Abimbola Ogunbanjo’s passing has left me deeply saddened and affected.

“In the light of this tragedy, I’ve had to make a difficult decision to cancel my plans to be present physically at the match venue as a mark of respect to these great souls who made immense contributions to the development of our country particularly in education and youth empowerment through jobs.

“However, be assured of my unflinching support as I remain here at home, engaging in earnest prayer for your success. The Nation and I have unwavering faith in your abilities and believe wholeheartedly that you can achieve victory.

“Winning this trophy would not only bring joy to our nation but also serve as a source of solace, helping to ameliorate the immense pain caused by the loss of these young exceptional leaders.

“I want you to know that my commitment to you and the entire team remains unwavering. Even though I cannot be there physically, my thoughts and prayers will be with you every step of the way.

“I will be cheering you on from afar, sending positive energy and support as you compete on the grand stage. Go forth, Super Eagles, and give it your all. Play with passion, determination, and the knowledge that you carry the hopes and dreams of a proud and great nation on your shoulders.

“We believe in you, and we are confident that you will make us proud. With heartfelt wishes for success.”