AFCON: Peter Obi Hails Super Eagles’ Great Fighting Spirit As They Advance To Tournament’s Final

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, (LP) at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has hailed the Nigerian national team for putting up a great fighting spirit as they defeated South Africa and advanced to the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Hailing the team in a post via his official X handle, the former Anambra Governor said the Super Eagles had maintained great determination, professionalism and patriotism.

Naija News reports that he expressed optimism that the high energy level signified that the team was ready to bring home the trophy.

He wrote “Today was yet another victorious outing for Nigeria as our National Team, the Super Eagles displayed great fighting spirit, beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to take Nigeria to the finals in the ongoing AFCON games.

“Our team has maintained great determination, professionalism, and patriotism with a high energy level, signifying their readiness to bring home the trophy.

“I congratulate them, and our dear nation for this victory, while appreciating everyone who has contributed to our victorious journey so far. As we prepare for the finals, and get ready to lift the trophy together, we remain hopeful that, together as one, we will lift the banner of unity, peace, and progress in the New Nigeria we look forward to. Nigeria is a great nation with great people!”