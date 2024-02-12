Gas Explosion Razes Acres Of Makeshift Structures In Lekki

A devastating gas explosion rocked the Lekki area of Lagos State late Sunday night, leading into the early hours of Monday, destroying makeshift residential structures on over two acres of land at Star Road, by Horizon Heights, Ikate-Elegushi.

The fire, which resulted from the explosion, was attributed to negligence by the occupants and led to the destruction of properties valued at millions of naira.

According to Vanguard, eyewitness accounts reveal that the incident occurred around 11 p.m. and continued raging into the early morning.

Emergency response teams, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and other first responders, arrived promptly at the scene to battle the blaze.

Their efforts prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent high-value properties in the densely populated area.

During the firefighting operations, responders discovered 62 gas cylinders, which significantly contributed to the spread of the fire as they ignited one after another.

The fire was successfully extinguished around 1 a.m., followed by a comprehensive mop-up operation that concluded at approximately 3 a.m., focusing on the enumeration and assessment of the damaged properties—a process that was ongoing at the time of reporting.

Among the losses were various makeshift homes, personal belongings, cash, and other valuables, all amounting to a significant financial toll on the affected residents. Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, highlighted the crucial role of the firemen from Oniru and Lekki Phase II Fire Stations in halting the spread of the fire and averting further damage to nearby properties.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the inferno pointed towards negligence by the occupants as the primary factor.

Adeseye confirmed that, fortunately, there were no fatalities, but at least two male adults sustained injuries from the incident.

They were promptly treated by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and are currently in stable health conditions.