Any Government That Refuses To Implement N35,000 Wage Increment Does Not Deserve Peace – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has called for the implementation of the Federal Government’s N35,000 grant by all levels of government.

He insisted that no peace should exist for any government, state or local, that refuses to implement the grant.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu’s administration, in a bid to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy, had approved an N35,000 provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months.

Sharing his thoughts on the provisional wage during an appearance on Channels Television on Sunday, Oshiomhole wondered why no Nigerian state government has implemented the increment despite the federal government approval.

According to him, “The Federal Government approved N35,000 increase on top of current wage levels. But I’m yet to understand why any Nigerian state government or governor is not implementing that agreement.

“I don’t agree that the money was for only federal employees. Federal employees don’t have different markets from state employees and the struggle that was mobilised, workers in Nigeria were mobilised both public and private sectors in what we called a general strike before that money was awarded.

“By extension, therefore, all state governments, local governments, federal government and private sector employers should implement it. I don’t think NLC business is to lament it.

“They should fight for the implementation of their rights. Any government that refuses to implement the N35,000 is not entitled to peace. That’s my view.”