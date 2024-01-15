N35,000 Wage Will Continue Till New Minimum Wage Is Agreed On – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says that the N35,000 wage award agreement with the Federal Government will continue until a new minimum wage is agreed on.

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that Tinubu, on October 1, had approved N35,000 as the provisional wage increment for all Treasury-paid workers for six months.

This was part of an agreement reached with organised labour to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, the federal government has only paid two months of the wage award that commenced in September 2023.

Speaking on the situation, Ajaero explained that the payment would run for only six months before the commencement of the national minimum wage.

According to him, “we did not sign a six-month wage agreement with the Federal Government; we signed a wage agreement that will be in existence until the new minimum wage is determined.

“We are in the process of collating the compliance of the federal government on the payment of the wage award, and we have even had a conversation with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on this.

“We have asked our affiliates to collate the level of compliance with this, and we are still waiting for their correspondents.

“Even last week, during a courtesy call, I raised the issue with the Minister of Labour and Employment on that; it is not just the wage award; the entire agreement we had with them, they have not conceded to it.”