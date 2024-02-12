Aliko Dangote, Imokhuede, Abiodun, Others Pay Wigwe’s Parents Condolence Visit (Photos)

Prominent Nigerian businessmen have paid a condolence visit to the parents of the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Recall that the late Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and their first son, Chizzy, died in a fatal helicopter crash in California, the United States, last Friday, February 9.

Also, the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in the helicopter crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States had already commenced an investigation into the incident.

Naija News reports that some of the businessmen who paid a condolence visit to the Wigwe family in Lagos include the Chairman of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, Governor Dapo Biodun of Ogun State and the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Aig Imokhuede.

Others include the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, and a political economist, Pat Utomi, among others.

See more photos below.