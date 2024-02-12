AFCON: ‘FIFA, CAF, Ivorians Had Interest’ – Police Spokesman Adejobi Reacts TO Super Eagles’ Final Defeat

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has reacted to the disappointing final defeat of the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2023 match on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles’ hopes of winning its fourth African Cup of Nations title came to a close after the Elephants of Ivory Coast came from a goal down to defeat Jose Peseiro’s side 2-1.

However, in a post via his official X handle, Adejobi, who believed that the Super Eagles performed well, commended the Super Eagles for putting in a show at the final.

“They played the host country oo, see the crowd at the stadium. FIFA, CAF, Ivorians had interests oo. Hmm, it’s not that easy. I, Muyiwa Adejobi, commend them. I don’t know your feelings and perception about the final. Ire oo,” Adejobi wrote.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended the Super Eagles for their tenacious performance in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Reacting in a series of posts via his official X handle on Sunday night, Obi said the Super Eagles put in their best efforts with high energy, stamina, and tactics despite losing the trophy to Cote d’Ivoire.

The LP flagbearer also congratulated the team for the great display of talents and football skills which took them far in the tournament.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the eventual outcome of the game did not in any way remove the fact that Nigeria is a home of talents, as exemplified by the national team.