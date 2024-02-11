Use The Trillions Of Dollars You Have In Your Account To Pull Nigerians Out Of Poverty – APC Group To Atiku, Peter Obi

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has called on leaders of the opposition to use their wealth to help Nigerians out of poverty and unemployment.

The group’s Director-General, Prof. Mohammed Kailani stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, February 10.

He advised Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to solve the problems in their respective parties before condemning the adminstration of President Bola Tinubu.

Kailani argued that Tinubu’s administration means well for the country and should be supported by all Nigerians to achieve its desired goals.

He said, “The President means well and is well equipped with the attribute of fighting the symmetric and asymmetric warfare of the masses of this country. President Bola Tinubu has the vision, strategic thinking and a clear, coherent plan built on evidence and realism to bring about a substantial leap in the quality of life of all Nigerians.

“I advise both opposition leaders to henceforth to first strategise on how to solve the problems in their political parties first. They should do this by using strategies that are grounded in realism, evidence and comprehensive plannings in addressing the complex challenges they have before coming out to talk or advice an administration that is doing well.

“The opposition leaders pretend when making comments that they wish the country well, especially when Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party has about one trillion dollars kept in his personal bank, Fidelity Bank. And, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, having about the same amount stashed around the world, monies they could have invested in the country to help the masses of the country get employments and pull out of poverty.

“Today after their defeats they have now resorted to wishful thinking politics to clear the hang over of their defeats.”