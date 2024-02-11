Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 11th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 11th February 2024.

The PUNCH: After a month of intense competition, a new champion will be crowned later today (Sunday) as the curtains are drawn on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when host Ivory Coast rekindles their rivalry with Nigeria in the final of the tournament at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

The Guardian: A chopper transporting the CEO of Access Bank and Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and about five others aboard has crashed in California, United States. The chopper, identified as a Eurocopter EC 130, was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed last Friday night near Nipton, between Nevada and California.

ThisDay: French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron; Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the Nigerian business community were thrown into mourning yesterday as the Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Chizoba, and son died in a helicopter crash, which occurred on Friday night in the United States

The Nation: Two prominent members of the Nigerian business community, Herbert Onyewumba Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, yesterday died in a helicopter crash in the United States, throwing the community into mourning.

Daily Trust: The inability to manage Nigeria’s wealth over the years has been identified as the main reason for the decline of the country’s economy over the years. Before 2015, the country had generated billions of dollars in forex. Nigeria’s economy grew 12.7% between 2012 and 2013. And in 2013, the Nigerian economy was rebased from 270 billion dollars to 510 billion dollars, making it Africa’s top economy.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.