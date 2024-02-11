Check Your Blood Pressure Before Watching AFCON Final – Aproko Doctor Warns Nigerians

A Nigerian doctor, Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has advised Nigerians to check their blood pressure before watching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast this evening.

Famous for his comical ways of giving medical advice to Nigerians, Aproko Doctor urged those with heart conditions to avoid watching the match.

Naija News reports that his warning comes just as it was reported that not less than 5 people lost their lives during Nigeria’s Semi-final tie against South Africa.

In a video posted on his official X account on Sunday, the medical doctor said, “Before you watch this AFCON final today, make sure you check your blood pressure, I know you people would say I talk too much, if it is the talk that would keep some people alive let it do so.

“In high-stress situations especially like the one that we are going to experience today, that is why you wonder why women live longer than men, in this particular one your body does not know the difference between when the lion is pursuing you and when Boniface is about to take the penalty and when Nwabali is about to catch a ball. Because it does not know the difference it is going to release the same hormones cortisol, adrenaline, nor-adrenaline, fight or flight hormones which is basically going to stress your body, if your blood pressure is not correct the first time it will send it to high heavens and before you know what is happening, while we are shouting goal because we scored, you you’re shouting goal in heaven because you do not know how you went there, if you have any underline heart condition please sit this one out, substitute, stay somewhere else, remove yourself from the stress, it is not everybody that must watch a football match.”