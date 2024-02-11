AFCON Final: Mourinho Backs Peseiro To Make History With Nigeria

Former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho has backed Super Eagles of Nigeria to lift the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking in a chat with FIVE UK in a yet-to-be-released episode, Mourinho revealed that Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is his best friend in football.

The former Inter Milan and Roma manager said no Portuguese coach has ever won the AFCON, admitting that Peseiro has an opportunity to make history.

He said: “My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend — he grew up with me.

“We studied together. We went to the university at the same time. We spent five years together every day. We left at the same time. He is probably my biggest friend in football. Jose, my big friend. It will be a huge opportunity for him to make history. Never has a Portuguese coach won the AFCON.”

Nigeria will play hosts, Cote D’Ivoire in the final of the 34th edition of AFCON at the Olympic Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday at 9 pm Nigerian time.