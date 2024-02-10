Tinubu To Attend NDA 60th Anniversary In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has left Abuja to attend the final event of the week-long activities marking the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

According to an update from the State House media office, the departure was announced on Saturday morning with the message, “President Bola Tinubu departs to attend NDA Anniversary in Kaduna”.

The Academy revealed an emblem and crest on February 5, marking 60 years since its inception.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations commenced three days prior at the NDA Auditorium, Afaka, with attendees including NDA alumni, former Commandants, serving and retired military officers, operatives from various security and paramilitary organizations, and representatives from different institutions.

A member of the pioneer Regular Course 1 of 1964, Major General Rabiu Aliyu (retd.) served as the Special Guest of Honour.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu is anticipated to return to Abuja on the same day, following which he will travel to Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire, to witness the showdown between Nigeria and the host country in the AFCON final.