AFCON Final: Lagos Govt Issues Health Advisory Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast Match

The Ministry of Health, under the Lagos State Government, has issued a set of health guidelines to the citizens of Nigeria and football enthusiasts in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host country, Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that Nigeria and Ivory Coast will battle to claim the indigenous trophy tomorrow, Sunday, February 11, in the capital city of Abidjan.

Amid anxieties about watching the most anticipated encounter, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led, on Saturday, issued a precautionary measure in light of the unfortunate deaths of some Nigerians, which were attributed to High Blood Pressure (HBP), during the Super Eagles’ previous match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Semi-Finals of the competition on Wednesday night.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, conveyed the health advisory through a statement on Saturday, while also expressing his hopes for a resounding victory for the Super Eagles in the final match.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government wishes all residents an exciting AFCON final as we support the Super Eagles to victory tomorrow evening.

“Residents are advised to prioritize their health and well-being while enjoying football matches or any other intense activities. Here are some essential tips for citizens: Know Your Limits: Understand your physical limitations and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions before engaging in activities that could potentially exacerbate them.

“Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Crowded, poorly ventilated hot environments should be avoided with attention to good hydration. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and ensure you drink plenty of water and eat nutritious foods to keep your body fueled and hydrated, especially during prolonged periods of sitting and watching the game.

“Take Regular Breaks: Stand up, stretch, and move around periodically to prevent stiffness and promote circulation. This can also help maintain alertness and prevent fatigue.

“Maintain Good Posture: Sit in a comfortable chair with proper back support and avoid slouching to reduce strain on your muscles and spine.

“Stay Calm and Relaxed: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness to manage stress and emotions during intense moments in the game.

“Be Prepared for Emergencies: Familiarize yourself with the location of medical facilities and emergency exits at the venue, and know how to access help quickly if needed. Contact the Lagos Emergency Medical Team, LASAMBUS, at 767 or 112 toll-free line in case of a medical emergency.

“We also urge viewing centres to ensure that venues where football matches are watched have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel on hand to respond swiftly in case of emergencies. This can make a significant difference in outcomes.

“If you experience any unusual symptoms or discomfort, don’t hesitate to seek medical attention promptly. Have fun.”