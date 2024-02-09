Tinubu Meets World Bank Delegation In Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met with a delegation from the World Bank at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the delegation from the global financial institution was led to the State House by the Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with Tinubu, Bjerde said the World Bank will step up financial support for Nigeria in the priority needs of the nation’s economy.

Bjerde also said the Bank lauded the economic reforms under the Bola Tinubu administration and said it would continue to support the reforms through its supportive instruments.

She said: “The outcome is that the World Bank will continue to support the reforms of President Tinubu’s administration through the supportive instrument that we have, and we will be stepping up our financial support to Nigeria in line with all the different initiatives that are being taken and all the needs that the economy has”.

The World Bank official also expressed optimism that the Bank would grow its programme currently running with the Nigerian government.

“So while we already have a large programme, from this visit, we already see that the programme will grow from there. I have been pleased with the discussions we had over the last meeting with the PBAT,” she added.