Stop Harassing, Persecuting Former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello – Shettima Tells EFCC

The president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of persecuting and harassing the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Shettima said the EFCC is hiding under the pretence of conducting an investigation into the alleged financial misappropriation of funds by Bello to intimidate and harass the former Governor.

Naija News recalls the EFCC had dragged Yahaya Bello to court over the allegation of financial fraud to the tune of N80bn which also involves some other individuals.

However, the AYCF and its president said unfolding events in Kogi State show the EFCC is making itself a willing tool in the hands of some persons and interest groups to harass the former Governor.

The group, therefore, called on the anti-graft agency to stop acting in a biased and unfair manner, as the allegations against Bello are politically motivated.

Shettima said the AYCF has reached a point where silence becomes complicity and inaction is no longer an option, adding that the forum is compelled to caution the EFCC to be more professional and unbiased in the discharge of its functions.

“We urge the EFCC to eschew the temptation of serving the dubious political interests of some unscrupulous power mongers. It is essential for the EFCC to regain its credibility and adhere to the principles of fairness, justice, and integrity in all its dealings.

“The AYCF believes in the principle of the rule of law and expects that individuals, regardless of their political affiliations, should be treated with respect and given a fair opportunity to defend themselves against any allegations. It is in the interest of justice and the preservation of fundamental human rights that we call on the EFCC to conduct its investigations in a fair and unbiased manner.

Shettima also called on other stakeholders to join the AYCF in prevailing on the EFCC to embrace fairness and professionalism in the discharge of its responsibilities.