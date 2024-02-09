Smoke Out Drug Dealers In Hiding – Marwa Tasks NDLEA Commanders

The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Mohammed Marwa, has frowned at criminal elements influencing drug dealings in the country and instructed all commanders of the agency at various levels to uncover drug kingpins who are still evading capture.

Naija News reports that Marwa commanded the dismantling of all drug syndicates.

The NDLEA boss stated that this action would significantly diminish the escalating insecurity and criminal activities within the nation.

Marwa issued this directive during a meeting with the agency’s directors and all commanding officers at the NDLEA’s headquarters in Abuja.

He commended them for their exceptional achievements and urged them to continue making progress.

“Where inappropriate actions occur, the management certainly will not overlook it. There will be penalties, just as there are rewards for good conduct, hard work and results.

“Now, the onus is on every commander to ensure the protection of our corporate integrity,” he said.

Marwa emphasized her commitment to ensuring the well-being of the staff by creating a favourable work environment and providing allowances, remuneration, and a comprehensive package.

He urged commanders to adopt this approach within their respective commands, highlighting the importance of applying the same standard of meritocracy to leadership positions.

“Where there is a clear deficit of leadership, at zonal, state or area command, the agency will not hesitate to review and make a change of leadership, if necessary.

“This year, we want to raise the bar of our performance and that calls for having commanders who are up to the task.

“Our jobs are clearly defined, we must clean our streets and communities of illicit substances.

“Therefore, go and perform and let’s see greater results in the weeks ahead,” he added.

The personnel were assured by the NDLEA boss that backups would be provided whenever and wherever necessary. Additionally, the agency would furnish officers with the required reinforcements.

“On this note, I want to implore commanders to let us keep our eyes on the ball. Let’s be prepared to work hard in 2024 and achieve unprecedented goals,” he added.