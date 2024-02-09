Police Record 172 Kidnapping Cases Within 7 Weeks

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced that it has received and traced 172 cases of kidnappings and has apprehended some of the perpetrators within the past seven weeks.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this information during a strategic security meeting held in Abuja on Thursday. The meeting aimed to address the prevailing insecurity in the country and involved senior police officers ranked from deputy commissioner of police and above.

According to the IGP, “Flowing from our last meeting held on December 18, 2024, I am pleased to report that substantial progress has been recorded, driven by the implementation of various strategies to address the rising wave of crimes in the country.

“Of particular significance is the launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the FCT, which has started to yield positive dividends, as highlighted later in this address. Significant strides have also been made in maintaining law and order, combating criminal activities, including but not limited to kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, insurgency, and secessionist groups.

“The commendable level of success attained reflects our collective dedication, resilience, and tenacity, which have played a pivotal role in achieving positive outcomes and fostering a safer environment for our citizens.

“In the last seven weeks since we had the last Conference, the Force has attained noteworthy milestones in curtailing crime rates throughout the country. This achievement is attributable to the strategic blend of proactive policing, intelligence-led operations and community engagements as advocated by the Force leadership.

“During this period, we recorded 35 cases of terrorism/secessionist attacks, 302 cases of murder, one hundred and eleven (111) cases of armed robbery, 172 cases of kidnapping, 67 cases of banditry, and 15 cases of unlawful possession of firearms.”

He further said, “By executing some of the strategies and plans formulated at the last conference, the Nigeria Police Force arrested 814 suspects for their participation in various crimes, rescued 107 kidnapped victims, and recovered 166 various firearms, 1,074 ammunition and 41 vehicles.”

The IGP affirmed the determination and unwavering commitment of the police to eradicate all forms of crime and criminal activities in the interest of national security.

Furthermore, he reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties of all citizens across the country.