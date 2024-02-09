Party Chieftains Disagree As Gov Alia Appoints Acting APC State Chairman

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Benjamin Omakolo as the interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The appointment, however, has met the opposition of the party’s spokesperson, Daniel Ihomun, who expressed the belief that the development may cause division within the party.

He described Omakolo’s appointment as yet another unsuccessful effort to undermine the party’s leadership and constitution by individuals who are against democracy and are determined to create chaos within the ranks of the APC in the state.”

Omakolo, who previously served as the party’s Welfare Secretary, was appointed acting state chairman on Wednesday evening during a meeting between the governor and some members of the party’s State Executive Committee, Naija News understands.

These members had approached the governor to request the filling of the vacant position of the state chairman in order to prevent further crisis within the party.

It should be noted that the chairman of the party in the state, Austin Agada, was suspended by a faction of his Ehaje Ward 1 executive committee.

Subsequently, a court order was obtained to prevent him from representing himself as the party’s chairman until the lawsuit against him is resolved.

In a separate statement, the spokesperson for Governor Alia, Tersoo Kula, expressed regret over Agada’s suspension.

The governor has been under significant pressure from party stakeholders in Zone C to fill the vacant position.

According to the statement, the governor acknowledged the need to alleviate the pressure on himself and prevent further troubles for the party.

As a result, he had no choice but to instruct Benjamin Omakolo, the Welfare Secretary of the party in the state, to assume the role of acting party chairman until the court case against Agada is concluded.

However, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ihomun, responded, stating that Omakolo had previously been suspended from the State Executive Council.

Therefore, his appointment as acting chairman by Governor Alia holds no significance in accordance with the party’s constitution and historical practices.

Consequently, he said, it has no impact on the party whatsoever.

“Members of the APC at all levels and indeed the people of Benue State are to totally disregard this comedy and its actors,” the party chieftain said.

Ihomun recalled that the party’s national secretariat had since restored the status of “Agada as a member and state chairman of the APC in Benue State, and all well-meaning members of the party have returned to the status quo.

“The executives of our party in Ehaje Ward 1 have since unearthed the mischief that shamelessly played out, leading to reports of the purported suspension of the state chairman, which has no place in the party’s constitution,” Ihomun said.

He further stated that the governor’s office in a state wields significant authority, yet this authority does not extend to the appointment or inauguration of party officials.

“We urge those working with the Governor of Benue state, Hyacinth Alia, to always guide him properly to avoid embarrassing outings, especially on issues concerning party administration.

“This desperate attempt to cause disunity, division and chaos in the party in Benue State will be resisted,” Ihomun added.