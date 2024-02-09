Nigeria Police Neutralize Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja, Kaduna, Other States

The Nigeria Police have neutralized some notorious kidnappers and gunrunners that have been terrorizing Abuja, Kaduna, Kogi, and Nasarawa states.

Announcing the feat in a statement released on Friday, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the suspects were neutralized at their hideout by operatives of the FID-IRT unit of the Nigeria Police Force in the early hours of Thursday.

Naija News reports that the police further disclosed that the neutralized individuals were also involved with supplying arms to bandits operating in the region.

The statement by Adejobi read, “The FID-IRT of the Nigeria Police Force has recorded yet another feat in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the country, as part of the sustained efforts to cleanse the system of criminals, most especially kidnappers.

“In the early hours of February 8, 2024, some notorious kidnappers and gun runners, who have been terrorizing Abuja, Kaduna, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, were neutralized by IRT operatives at their hideout around Gitata, along Keffi Gidan Wire Road, Nasarawa State. Similarly, four (4) AK47 rifles, dangerous weapons, and a bag of ammunition were recovered.

“These neutralised individuals have also been involved in supplying arms to bandits operating within the same axis. This successful operation, conducted in the early hours of Thursday, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the NPF to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. We will continue to employ all necessary measures to rid our communities of criminal elements and maintain peace and order across the nation.”