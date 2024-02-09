Hardship: Nigerians Are Tired Of Meetings, Summits And Rhetoric – TUC Slams Tinubu Govt

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the government of President Bola Tinubu to urgently find a solution to the rising food prices and general economic hardship in the country.

The call was made by the TUC president, Festus Osifo, on Friday.

According to him, Nigerians are tired of meetings, summits, and rhetorics being put forward by the government and demand action to change the current situation which was brought about by the decision of the Tinubu government to remove fuel subsidy and float the naira.

Osifo said this during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today while lamenting that prices of commodities have skyrocketed and the common man is struggling to survive.

“As an average Nigerian, one of the things you spend your hard-earned money on is actually food. The government must do something,” the TUC chief added.

“We’ve had a lot of rhetoric: ‘We’ve declared a state of emergency on food security’. We have had a lot of meetings and summits on issues like this. Nigerians are tired of meetings, summits, and rhetoric. Today, the cost of items in the market has skyrocketed and gone over the roof,” he said.

Amidst the prevailing hardship, the government has repeatedly appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience, saying the reforms would yield results of a better tomorrow very soon.

Nigerians, however, seem to be running out of patience as protests have broken out in some cities over the level of hardship in the country.