Govt Announces Closure Of Major Roads Ahead Of 2024 Lagos City Marathon

Lagos State government has announced the closure of several major roads in the city ahead of the Lagos City Marathon, scheduled for Saturday.

In a statement released on Friday by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the government stated that certain routes would be temporarily inaccessible to motorists during the sporting event.

From 5.00 am to 2.00 pm, major routes such as Funsho Williams Avenue, Ikorodu Road, Gbagada to Third Mainland Bridge, Dolphin Road to Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo Roundabout to Bourdillon Road, Lekki Bridge to Freedom Way, and Akin-Adesola to Ahmadu Bello Way will be closed, Naija News understands.

However, the commissioner assured the public that alternative routes would be made available to ensure smooth traffic flow during the marathon.

According to the statement, the driver has two options to reach their desired destination. They can either drive through Apongbon Bridge towards Eko Bridge, passing through Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas.

Alternatively, they can choose to take Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout and Apapa Road to reach Oyingbo/Jebba, and then access Herbert Macaulay for their desired destination.

Osiyemi noted that the 3rd Mainland Bridge will be inaccessible to motorists starting from midnight tonight until the conclusion of the marathon, stated the individual.

The commissioner declared that drivers have the option to pass through Victoria Island in order to reach Independence Bridge and CMS Bridge, allowing them to access Apongbon towards Ijora-Olopa and Iddo, as well as Oyingbo to connect to Herbert Macaulay Road for their onward travels.

Additionally, he mentioned that all trips departing from Ikorodu Road and Funsho Williams Avenue towards Lagos Island are not affected by the diversion. Furthermore, officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be stationed at the diversion points to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of motorists.

The government has strongly advised drivers who do not have any urgent matters to attend to on the marathon diversion routes to steer clear of these areas.

Furthermore, they have emphasized that normal traffic conditions on the 3rd Mainland Bridge will resume promptly once the marathon is completed.